House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships
House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

(AP) – The Texas House has approved a Senate bill meant to curb improper relationships between teachers and students.

Lawmakers have expressed alarm at a problem that’s become even more widely reported in recent years. Supporters of the proposal say teachers sometimes avoided punishment by transferring school districts after being accused of improper relationships with students.

Houston Republican Sen. Paul Bettencourt’s measure would charge with a felony punishable by up to two years behind bars school principals and district superintendents who don’t report improper teacher conduct to state authorities.

It also revokes pensions from teachers convicted of some felonies involving improper student relationships, while requiring school districts to devise guidelines on teacher-student text messaging and online communication.

The bill passed the Senate in March and received final House approval 146-0 on Tuesday.

