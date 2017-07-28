Home NATIONAL House Overwhelmingly Backs Intelligence Bill
(AP) – The House has overwhelmingly backed legislation supporting critical national security programs, including those addressing counterterrorism and cyberattacks.  The vote was 380-35.

The bill sets spending levels for national intelligence programs slightly below the amount sought by President Donald Trump.  The bill reflects tensions over Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the disclosure of classified information.

It requires the intelligence community to provide reports to Congress regarding future threats to federal elections and Russia’s effort to influence foreign elections. It also requires reports on investigations stemming from the leak of classified information.

Democrats had previously blocked passage of the bill under a process that did not allow for an extended debate. Still, the bill was considered non-controversial and committee leaders from both parties encouraged colleagues to support it.

