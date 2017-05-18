Home NATIONAL House Panel Seeking Documents About Comey Ouster
House Panel Seeking Documents About Comey Ouster
House Panel Seeking Documents About Comey Ouster

(AP) – The House intelligence committee is asking for more government documents – this time about the ouster of FBI Director Jim Comey and conversations he had with President Donald Trump about investigations into Russian meddling in the election.

The committee said Thursday it sent a letter requesting material from the FBI and Justice Department related to its ongoing counterintelligence investigation.Texas Republican Mike Conaway and California Democrat Adam Schiff say they will continue to work with the FBI as the investigation moves forward.

