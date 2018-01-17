Home NATIONAL House Panel Subpoenas Bannon In Russia Probe Showdown
House Panel Subpoenas Bannon In Russia Probe Showdown
NATIONAL
House Panel Subpoenas Bannon In Russia Probe Showdown

(AP) – Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee after refusing to answer a broad array of queries about his time working for President Donald Trump.
The development has brought to the forefront questions about White House efforts to control what the former adviser tells Congress about his time in Trump’s inner circle and whether Republicans on Capitol Hill would force the issue.
The congressional subpoena came the same day The New York Times reported that Bannon has been subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before a federal grand jury. Mueller is leading one investigation of potential coordination between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign, as well as possible obstruction of justice.

