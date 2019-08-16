House Panel To Return From Recess Early To Work On Gun Bills

(Washington, DC) — Some House members will be returning from their summer recess early to work on gun bills. Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says the panel will be working on three bills to address the “growing problem of gun violence.”

The bills would ban high-capacity ammunition magazines and prohibit those convicted of misdemeanor hate crimes from purchasing firearms. The other bill deals with so-called red flag laws, giving police authority to seize guns from people who are deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

The Judiciary Committee will meet on September 4th. The full House returns on September 9th.