House Panel Wants Documents From Bannon

(AP) – The House Intelligence Committee wants former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon to produce documents as part of its ongoing Russia probe, multiple sources said Wednesday.

The panel also has the power to compel him to return for additional questioning under the subpoena issued yesterday, those sources said. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private committee deliberations.

Bannon and the White House spurred a rare bout of bipartisan anger Tuesday when he refused to answer questions during his marathon interview by the House Intelligence Committee. The committee sources said that they want more information from him – including documents – but would not specify what has been requested or what they want to know more about.