House Panel Will Subpoena Postmaster General For Documents

The House Oversight Committee plans to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for documents involving delays of the mail.

DeJoy recently spent two days testifying before House and Senate hearings and vowed to fix the delays. He rejected allegations from Democrats that he is trying to slow down the mail to help President Trump’s re-election. DeJoy has been a major Republican donor.

Trump has been railing against universal mail-in voting in November’s election, making numerous unsubstantiated assertions about the potential for fraud.