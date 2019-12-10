NATIONALTRENDING

House Republicans Slam Impeachment

File photo: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., joined by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

House Republican leaders are slamming Democrats for drafting of articles of impeachment against President Trump. Talking with reporters at the Capitol, Minority Whip Steve Scalise accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi of bowing down to the “most radical elements of her base.” He argued that there’s no evidence to support impeachment and called it a “low mark” in Congress. Scalise accused Democrats of trying to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.

The House Judiciary Committee is drafting two articles of impeachment, charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the Ukraine scandal.

