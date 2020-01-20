House Responds To Trump Legal Team

The House impeachment managers are responding to President Trump’s legal team ahead of the Senate trial that starts tomorrow. The managers filed a response today saying Trump “is the Framers’ worst nightmare come to life.” They also refuted the assertion that abuse of power isn’t an impeachable offense.

In a brief filed today, President Trump’s lawyers are urging the Senate to quickly reject the impeachment charges against him. They also called the articles of impeachment an “affront to the Constitution and our democratic institutions.”