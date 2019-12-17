NATIONAL

House Sets Vote On $1.4 Trillion Federal Spending Bill

By 107 views
0
The U.S. Capitol in Washington is shrouded in mist, Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. This coming week’s virtually certain House impeachment of President Donald Trump will underscore how Democrats and Republicans have morphed into fiercely divided camps since lawmakers impeached President Bill Clinton.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) – A federal spending bill that’s massive both in number of pages and number of dollars is heading to a vote in the House. House leaders say the 2,313-page bill calls for $1.4 trillion in federal spending as it heads off a government shutdown that would take place this weekend. Democrats and Republicans have been fighting for months over spending priorities. The compromise bill gives both sides some of what they want as well as some of what they don’t want, such as money for the contentious border wall with Mexico. President Donald Trump hasn’t said whether he will sign such a measure.

Investigators Quiet About Officer Involved Shooting In Brownsville

Previous article

Trump Conservative Critics Launch PAC To Fight Reelection

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL