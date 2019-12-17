House Sets Vote On $1.4 Trillion Federal Spending Bill

(AP) – A federal spending bill that’s massive both in number of pages and number of dollars is heading to a vote in the House. House leaders say the 2,313-page bill calls for $1.4 trillion in federal spending as it heads off a government shutdown that would take place this weekend. Democrats and Republicans have been fighting for months over spending priorities. The compromise bill gives both sides some of what they want as well as some of what they don’t want, such as money for the contentious border wall with Mexico. President Donald Trump hasn’t said whether he will sign such a measure.