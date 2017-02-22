Home LOCAL House Speaker Getting Firsthand Look At US-Mexico Border
House Speaker Getting Firsthand Look At US-Mexico Border
House Speaker Getting Firsthand Look At US-Mexico Border

House Speaker Getting Firsthand Look At US-Mexico Border

(AP) – U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is visiting the Rio Grande Valley for a firsthand look at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement and prepares to ask Congress to pay for a border wall.   It’s the first time the Wisconsin Republican has visited the border, and protests have been announced to meet his arrival in McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday.

Ryan is leading a small group of lawmakers on the trip.   In McAllen, Ryan will come face to face with some of the challenges that arise in building a wall along the entire 2,000-mile border.   The border includes much remote and inhospitable terrain as well as the Rio Grande River.

