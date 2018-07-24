Home NATIONAL House Speaker: Putin Will Not Be Invited To Address Congress
House Speaker: Putin Will Not Be Invited To Address Congress
House Speaker: Putin Will Not Be Invited To Address Congress

House Speaker: Putin Will Not Be Invited To Address Congress

(AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will not invite Russia President Vladimir Putin (POO’-tihn) to address Congress if Putin comes to Washington because “that is something we reserve for allies.”

Trump has invited Putin to the White House this fall as a follow-up to their private meeting in Helsinki last week. The get-together stunned lawmakers because afterward during a joint press conference, Trump denied U.S. intelligence findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Speaking to a joint meeting of Congress is an honor often given to high-profile world leaders who come to Washington. French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the Congress this spring.

On Putin, Ryan said: “We certainly will not be giving him an invitation to do a joint session. That is something we reserve for allies.”

