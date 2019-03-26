House Vote To Stop Trump’s Border Wall Plan Likely To Fail

FILE - In this March 15, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump signs the first veto of his presidency in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump issued the first veto, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding. Trump is nearing a victory over Democrats as the House tries overriding his first veto. Tuesday’s vote seems certain to fail, which means his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border would stand. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE - In this March 15, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump signs the first veto of his presidency in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump issued the first veto, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding. Trump is nearing a victory over Democrats as the House tries overriding his first veto. Tuesday’s vote seems certain to fail, which means his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border would stand. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) President Donald Trump is nearing a victory over Democrats as the House tries overriding his first veto , a vote that seems certain to fail and would let stand his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border.

Tuesday’s vote would keep the border emergency intact, which for now would let him shift an additional $3.6 billion from military construction projects to work on a barrier along the southwest boundary.

Trump’s emergency declaration drew unanimous opposition from congressional Democrats and opposition from some Republicans, especially in the Senate , where lawmakers objected that he was abusing presidential powers.

But while Congress approved a resolution voiding Trump’s move, the margins by which the House and Senate passed the measure fell well short of the two-thirds majorities that will be needed to override the veto. That’s expected to happen again when the House votes Tuesday.

If the House vote fails, the Senate won’t attempt its own override and the veto will stand.