House Votes To Compile Data On Complications From Abortions
House Votes To Compile Data On Complications From Abortions

(AP) – The Texas House has voted to require medical clinics to report complications from abortions performed statewide, and have the health department produce an annual report compiling that data.

Approved 94-52 on Thursday, the bill needs only a final floor vote Friday to pass. The Texas Senate has already approved a similar proposal.

Supporters say state health codes require clinics and hospitals to report complications from surgeries and major procedures, but not abortions. The bill’s sponsor, Southlake Republican Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, said “a lot of people have serious concerns” about abortion and that patients need protecting.

A late tea party-backed change on the floor requires physicians to report complications within 72 hours of them occurring.   Democratic opponents argue that the requirement is unnecessary since abortion is among the safest procedures performed.

