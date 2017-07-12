Home TEXAS House Votes To Kill Resolution To Impeach Trump
House Votes To Kill Resolution To Impeach Trump
TEXAS
House Votes To Kill Resolution To Impeach Trump

DONALD TRUMP
House Votes To Kill Resolution To Impeach Trump

(AP) – The House has overwhelmingly voted to kill a resolution from a Democratic lawmaker to impeach President Donald Trump.  The vote Wednesday was 364-58.

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas says Trump has associated his presidency with causes rooted in bigotry and racism.  After his resolution was read, Republicans held a vote to table it. Democratic leaders announced beforehand they were opposed to Green’s resolution.

Green argued that Trump has committed a high misdeed and is unfit to be president and warrants impeachment, trial and removal from office.  Lawmakers did not debate the merits of his resolution. The vast majority of Democrats joined with Republicans in voting to table it.  Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Minority Whip Steny Hoyer tell Democrats: “Now is not the time to consider articles of impeachment.”

