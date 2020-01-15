House Votes To Send Impeachment Articles To Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference to announce impeachment managers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. With Pelosi from left are Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Pelosi, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The House is ready to formally send two articles of impeachment to the Senate.

The body approved a Democratic resolution that authorizes appointment of seven impeachment managers who were named by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The managers will prosecute the case against President Trump in the upcoming Senate trial. The trial will determine if Trump is removed from office.