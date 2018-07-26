Home TEXAS Houston-Area Girl, 16, Fatally Shot During Selfies With Gun
Houston-Area Girl, 16, Fatally Shot During Selfies With Gun
TEXAS
0

Houston-Area Girl, 16, Fatally Shot During Selfies With Gun

0
0
DEADLY SHOOTING
now viewing

Houston-Area Girl, 16, Fatally Shot During Selfies With Gun

INAPPROPRIATE STUDENT TEACHER RELATIONSHIP
now playing

Brownsville Minister And Teacher Facing Improper Relationship Charges

PAKISTAN VOTING-1
now playing

Outlawed Pakistan Group Fails To Win Single Seat

Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz
now playing

Cruz, O'Rourke Work On Campaign Debate Schedule

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

6 Wounded In Gunfire In Dallas Neighborhood, No Arrests

PAKISTAN VOTING
now playing

Pakistan Officials Reject Charges Of Vote Fraud

SYRIAN TROOPS ENTER SOUTHER TOWN
now playing

State Media: Syrian Troops Enter Southern Town

Pastor Andrew Brunson
now playing

Trump Threatens Turkey Sanctions Over Pastor

Kaitlan Collins CNN REPORTER
now playing

White House Bars CNN Correspondent From Open Press Event

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Ryan Opposes GOP Effort To Impeach Rosenstein

5b58e5ac6e40e.image
now playing

Backing Off Auto Tariffs, US And EU Agree To More Talks

(AP) – Police say two men face charges after a 16-year-old girl was fatally shot as she and one of the suspects allegedly played with a gun while taking selfies at a Houston-area apartment.

Conroe police say the teen died at the scene Tuesday. Police believe the juvenile and a man were taking selfies and playing with the handgun when it discharged.   Montgomery County jail records show 19-year-old Matthew Tyshaun Davis of Austin was being held Thursday on charges of murder and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was $1 million.

A 19-year-old from Willis, Joseph Hayden Wilson, was jailed on charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $100,000.   Online records don’t list attorneys representing the suspects.   Police didn’t immediately return a message Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. Ex-Boyfriend Arrested In Gunfire, 2 Dead, 1 Injured
  2. Bond Not Raised For Suspect In Police Killing
  3. Photo Led To Arrest Of 2 In Attempted Bank Heist
  4. 6 Wounded In Gunfire In Dallas Neighborhood, No Arrests
Related Posts
Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz

Cruz, O’Rourke Work On Campaign Debate Schedule

jsalinas 0
Shooting-News-Graphic

6 Wounded In Gunfire In Dallas Neighborhood, No Arrests

jsalinas 0
John Ray Falk Jr.

Corrections Officer’s Killer During Escape Wants To Die

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video