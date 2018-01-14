Houston-Area Man Sentenced For $4 Million Bank Loan Scheme

(AP) – A 65-year-old Houston-area man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison and has been ordered to pay more than $3 million in restitution for participating in a commercial loan scheme that cost several Houston-area banks more than $4 million.

Gregory Roberson, of Missouri City, had pleaded guilty last June. He was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Gray Miller.

Prosecutors say Roberson assisted the scheme ringleader, 44-year-old Andre Chenier, of Houston, by preparing false income tax forms and other documents to help Chenier obtain millions in commercial loans from 2004 to 2012. Chenier lived off the loan proceeds made to fake companies and ultimately defaulted on the loans.

Chenier earlier was sentenced to four years in prison and was ordered to pay $4.5 million in restitution.