Houston Astronaut Accused Of Hacking Bank Account While On ISS

A Houston astronaut is denying accusations she hacked a bank account while in space. On Twitter Sunday, Anne McClain denied that while on-board the International Space Station she accessed her ex-spouse’s finances. McClain and Summer Worden are in the middle of a bitter divorce and custody battle.

Worden, a former Air Force intelligence officer, says her bank provided her with locations of devices that used her login information one of which linked to the ISS. McClain says the only time she’s logged into the account was to tend to the couple’s finances and not to track spending.

A complaint has been filed with the Federal Trade Commission and with NASA’s Office of Inspector General.