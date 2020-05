In this photo provided by NASA, astronauts Robert Behnken, left, and Douglas Hurley give a thumbs up with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana, right, after the crew arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch on May 27. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

Two Houston astronauts are taking part in the first manned rocket launch from U.S. soil in nearly a decade. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley left Johnson Space Center yesterday to fly to Kennedy Space Center in Florida to prepare for next week’s launch.

The two astronauts will fly to the International Space Station on May 27th on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered by a Falcon 9 rocket. It will be the first manned launch of a spacecraft from U.S. soil since 2011.