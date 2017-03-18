Houston Boarding House Where Fire Killed 2 Was Unregulated

(AP) – The Houston boarding house where a fire killed two occupants and injured a third was operating without a city permit.

The Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2n7EFrG) reports Briscoe’s Place was an unregulated rooming house with about 20 windowless bedrooms rented to the down-and-out.

The newspaper reports the building had received a city permit to operate as a banquet hall but not as a residential building. City officials say they denied a Fire Prevention Permit for a boarding house.

A fire official described the building as a “maze” to navigate.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke when they arrived early Thursday morning at the home, which is part of a dilapidated plaza south of downtown.