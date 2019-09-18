Houston Braces For Flooding From Imelda

Felipe Morales works on getting his truck out of a ditch filled with high water during a rain storm stemming from rain bands spawned by Tropical Storm Imelda on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Houston. He was able to get help when a man with a truck helped pull him from the ditch. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Houston is getting ready for flooding as a tropical depression moves further inland off the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Imelda was downgraded to a tropical depression last night but is still expected to dump up to 18 inches of rain in the Houston area and eastern Texas.

Forecasters say significant flooding is possible from Corpus Christi to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Heavy rain and localized flooding could also extend inland as far north as Lufkin and College Station, Texas. Isolated tornadoes and waterspouts are also possible because of Imelda.