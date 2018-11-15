Home TEXAS Houston Company Recalls Nearly 3 1/2 Tons Of Chicken Salad
(AP) – A Houston company has recalled nearly 3 1/2 tons (2.72 metric tons) of ready-to-eat chicken salad that regulators say may be contaminated with listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced the recall by Ron’s Home Style Foods.  The 6,912 pounds (3135.26 kilograms) were produced and packaged Oct. 22 and shipped to Texas retailers. The products have P-32049 inside the USDA mark.

The problem was discovered Tuesday during reviews by federal inspectors. USDA officials have no reports of anyone getting sick.

The recall involves:
– 5 pound (2.27 kilogram) bulk packages of Cranberry Pecan White Meat Chicken Salad, use by date Nov. 25.
– 5 pound (2.27 kilogram) bulk packages of Chicken Salad Supreme, use by Nov. 25.
– 32 pound (14.52 kilogram) bulk packages of The Sandwich Factory Chicken Salad, use by Nov. 16.
– 32 pound (14.52 kilogram) bulk packages of Honey Pecan White Meat Chicken Salad, use by Nov. 21.
– 12 ounce (340.19 gram) plastic container of Texas Kitchen Salads Cranberry Pecan White Chicken Salad, use by Nov. 25.
– 12 ounce (340.19 gram) plastic container of Texas Kitchen Salads Chicken Salad Supreme, use by Nov. 25.

Listeriosis can cause diarrhea, fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

