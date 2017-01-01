Home TEXAS Houston Ends Year With First-Ever Deficit Amid Pension Woes
Houston Ends Year With First-Ever Deficit Amid Pension Woes
TEXAS
0

Houston Ends Year With First-Ever Deficit Amid Pension Woes

0
0
16647908098_37311ddd76_k
now viewing

Houston Ends Year With First-Ever Deficit Amid Pension Woes

gavel-generic-stock
now playing

Texas Judge Halts Federal Transgender Health Protections

getfile-aspx
now playing

The Latest: Obama Kicks Off New Year's Eve On Golf Course

gfhg
now playing

New Subway Line, Awaited Since The 1920s, Is Set To Roll

920×920
now playing

Mariah Carey Bungles Her New Year's Eve Show, Stops Singing

correction_aptopix_small_planes_collide_texas_05975
now playing

Small Planes Collide Mid-Air In Texas, Killing 3

1483129985
now playing

Illinois Law Enlists Hairstylists To Prevent Domestic Abuse

wireap_ceaccb1151084a69938b1c61933ddcf9_16x9_1600
now playing

The Latest: Istanbul Victims Include Officer, Travel Agent

981032_1_all-gender-restroom_standard
now playing

In Red States, Businesses Gearing Up To Fight Bathroom Bills

images
now playing

Deaths Of 3 In Burned Houston House Double Murder-Suicide

150311103751-army-black-hawk-exlarge-169
now playing

Remaining Victim Of Texas Army Helicopter Crash Recovered

(AP) – An audit shows that Houston is ending the year with a deficit for the first time in the history of the nation’s fourth-largest city.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Mayor Sylvester Turner attributes the $95 million deficit to the continued growth of the city’s pension obligations. Both Dallas and Houston are in deep pension troubles and will ask Texas lawmakers in 2017 to approve reforms.

The new audit puts pension underfunding in Houston at $7.7 billion as of June. That’s nearly double from 2014.

Turner says Houston remains “strong and vibrant” despite the numbers in the city’s annual audit. One reason for a drop in the net worth on paper is that new rules since 2015 require cities to report greater transparency of long-term pension obligations.

Related posts:

  1. Deaths Of 3 In Burned Houston House Double Murder-Suicide
  2. Airline: Nothing Unusual On United Plane Returned To Houston
  3. Lawyers Group Questions Houston Attorney’s DWI Dismissal
  4. More HUD Funds To Aid Texas Communities Struck By Floods
Related Posts
gavel-generic-stock

Texas Judge Halts Federal Transgender Health Protections

Danny Castillon 0
correction_aptopix_small_planes_collide_texas_05975

Small Planes Collide Mid-Air In Texas, Killing 3

Danny Castillon 0
images

Deaths Of 3 In Burned Houston House Double Murder-Suicide

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video