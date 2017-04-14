Houston Investigator Blamed For Errors Had Prior Problems

(AP) – A Houston crime-scene investigator who authorities say made errors in 65 cases, jeopardizing the prosecution of those crimes, was investigated once before for poor work.

The previous substandard performance led to additional training and clearance for the unnamed investigator to return to work at the Houston Forensic Science Center, the independent crime lab that annually processes evidence for hundreds of cases.The Houston Chronicle reports a Harris County prosecutor first raised questions about the investigator’s work in two officer-involved shootings from 2015.

Authorities say the more recent problems were revealed in an audit of the work conducted by the investigator. Authorities say the person has been reassigned to another division and a supervisor who did not notice various errors has been temporarily removed from oversight duties.