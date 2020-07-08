Houston Mayor: I Am Canceling Texas GOP Convention Contract

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is canceling the city’s contract for the Texas GOP Convention. Turner says there is a public health danger to holding the convention next week in the George R. Brown Convention Center due to coronavirus. He also mentioned worries hotel workers could end up getting the virus.

The Texas Republican Party has accused Turner of having a double standard saying he supported and spoke at last month’s Black Lives Matters protests in the city. The party also says all safety protocols would have been followed.