Houston Mayor, Others Help Residents After Deadly Blast

Red "danger" tape circles a damaged home on Bridgeland Lane in Houston, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, after the Watson Grinding Manufacturing explosion early Friday morning. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – Houston’s mayor and others say they’ll work to provide aid for residents whose homes were damaged after a massive explosion at a warehouse that killed two workers and injured 20 others.

Mayor Sylvester Turner on Saturday walked through impacted neighborhoods and spoke with residents who were cleaning up after Friday’s explosion. Dozens of volunteers helped residents board up windows and put up tarps on damaged roofs.

The cause of the blast at a business that makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings for equipment is under investigation. Cleanup and repair efforts continued Sunday.