Houston Officer Injured In Helicopter Crash Now Serious

Authorities investigate the scene of a helicopter crash at an apartment complex in Houston, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the helicopter was carrying a pilot and a tactical flight officer when it went down at an apartment complex in north Houston around 2 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – A Houston police officer injured in a police helicopter crash that killed another officer is now in serious condition.

This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows officer Jason Knox. (Houston Police Department via AP)

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center spokesperson Natasha Barrett said 35-year-old Chase Cormier was upgraded from critical condition Sunday following surgery after the early Saturday morning crash. Police say 35-year-old Officer Jason Knox, the son of Houston City Council Member Mike Knox, died of injuries suffered in the crash.

The helicopter was part of a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, which was prompted by a tip that Police Chief Art Acevedo has said was “probably a bogus call – we don’t know.”

