Houston Officer Injured In Helicopter Crash Now Serious

Authorities investigate the scene of a helicopter crash at an apartment complex in Houston, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the helicopter was carrying a pilot and a tactical flight officer when it went down at an apartment complex in north Houston around 2 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – A Houston police officer injured in a police helicopter crash that killed another officer is now in serious condition.

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center spokesperson Natasha Barrett said 35-year-old Chase Cormier was upgraded from critical condition Sunday following surgery after the early Saturday morning crash. Police say 35-year-old Officer Jason Knox, the son of Houston City Council Member Mike Knox, died of injuries suffered in the crash.

The helicopter was part of a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, which was prompted by a tip that Police Chief Art Acevedo has said was “probably a bogus call – we don’t know.”