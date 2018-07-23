Home TEXAS Houston Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Doctor’s Killing
Houston Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Doctor’s Killing
TEXAS
0

Houston Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Doctor’s Killing

0
0
SUSPECTED KILLER OF Mark Hausknecht
now viewing

Houston Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Doctor’s Killing

KURV – RADIO PARA MI – WEBSLIDER
now playing

Find KURV 710 AM on the new Radio Para Mi App

Screen Shot 2018-07-23 at 2.54.26 PM
now playing

Riley #POTW July 23

fire investigation
now playing

Cause Of Triple-Fatal House Fire Remains Unknown

fatal fire
now playing

4 Bodies Found Among Apartment Fire Ruins

DONALD TRUMP NORTH KOREA
now playing

Trump Denies Report He's Frustrated With North Korea

DUCK BOAT TRAGEDY
now playing

Lawmaker: Changes Must Wait For Investigation

U.S. Ambassador John Bolton
now playing

Trump Security Adviser Echoes Warning To Iran

TORONTO SHOOTING
now playing

Girl, 10, And Woman, 18, Dead In Toronto Rampage

prostitution generic pic
now playing

McAllen Prostitution Sting Takes Down 16

BTSB 2018 KURV Slider
now playing

BTSB

(AP) – Authorities in Houston have released a composite sketch of the man suspected of fatally shooting a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot to death while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning at Texas Medical Center. Police have said the shooter rode past Hausknecht, then turned around and opened fire.  The suspect sketch released over the weekend depicts a man wearing glasses and a cap. Police have also released surveillance photos, taken from a distance, that appear to show the bicyclists crossing paths.

Authorities are investigating whether the killing was targeted or random.  Hausknecht treated Bush in February 2000 for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness while visiting Florida.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Doctor Fatally Shot While On Bike Treated Bush
  2. Harlingen Police On The Lookout For Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run
  3. 14 Aboard Wintage World War II Plane Escape Texas Crash
  4. Girl, 10, And Woman, 18, Dead In Toronto Rampage
Related Posts
fatal fire

4 Bodies Found Among Apartment Fire Ruins

jsalinas 0
Kyle Rufus Childers

Man Charged With Breaking Neck Of Dog Bothering Him

jsalinas 0
texas+prison+sf1

3 Texas Prison Officials Charged With Burning Evidence

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video