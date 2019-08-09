Houston Police Release Suspect Description Of I-10 Shooter

Houston Police investigate the scene of a shooting during rush hour on I-10 East near Mercury Drive, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Houston. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Houston police are releasing a description of the suspect in a deadly double shooting on Interstate 10.

Officers are looking for a Hispanic man in his early 20s, around five-seven, and wearing a red shirt who they believe opened fire on another vehicle on outbound I-10 near Federal Thursday. Two men were killed in the shooting and have not been identified. The suspect fled in a newer model, dark four-door sedan.

Police say the shooting originally started as an auto collision, but also noted drugs were found in the vehicle of the victims.