Home TEXAS Houston Police To Allow Driving Maneuver To End Chases
Houston Police To Allow Driving Maneuver To End Chases
TEXAS
0

Houston Police To Allow Driving Maneuver To End Chases

0
0
AP_919353172563
now viewing

Houston Police To Allow Driving Maneuver To End Chases

635719717394985284-1403639766000-trader-joes-1-_1894511_ver1_0
now playing

Trader Joe's Recalls Packaged Salads Over Contamination Fear

ChildAbuse_1511055620706_9375635_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Officials: Special Needs Teen Who Died Last Year Was Abused

JLJ
now playing

Servicemen Killed In WWII To Finally Be Buried In California

5a10ceaafc7e9334718b4567
now playing

Trump Era Sparks Fresh Debate About Nuclear War Authority

HHHUH
now playing

Some Firsts Among 32 US Students Picked As Rhodes Scholars

untitled
now playing

Pieces Of Once-Mighty NY Bridge Get New Life In Rural Towns

800
now playing

Secret Service Apprehends Attempted White House Fence Jumper

KJHJ
now playing

Police Officer Killed In Pennsylvania, Gunman At Large

Drug+Bust117
now playing

Mexico: Cocaine Found In Apparent Social Security Truck

920×920
now playing

Woman Who Impersonated ICE Agent In Scam Sent To Prison

(AP) – Houston police officers will now be allowed to use a driving maneuver designed to stop high-speed chases.

Chief Art Acevedo announced Friday that officers would begin using the Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver.

To execute the maneuver, officers drive next to a fleeing suspect, match the car’s speed and then nudge the rear corner of the vehicle behind the back wheel. The maneuver should force the fleeing vehicle to spin out safely.

Acevedo took over the department in December. Former Houston Police Chief Charles A. McClelland acknowledged the maneuver can be effective in ending chases. But McClelland tells the Houston Chronicle he prohibited it because of concerns it endangered the safety of officers, suspects and the public while putting more wear and tear on police cars.

Related posts:

  1. Sex Harassment Complaint Leads To Firing Of Alton Police Chief
  2. Police Officer Killed In Pennsylvania, Gunman At Large
  3. No Charges Against Officer In Fatal Shooting
  4. $10,000 Reward In Case Of Child Found On Texas Beach
Related Posts
ChildAbuse_1511055620706_9375635_ver1_0_640_360

Officials: Special Needs Teen Who Died Last Year Was Abused

Danny Castillon 0
Drug+Bust117

Mexico: Cocaine Found In Apparent Social Security Truck

Danny Castillon 0
920×920

Woman Who Impersonated ICE Agent In Scam Sent To Prison

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video