Houston School District To Pay $300K For Special Ed Audit
Houston School District To Pay $300K For Special Ed Audit

Houston School District To Pay $300K For Special Ed Audit

(AP) – The largest school district in Texas plans to spend $300,000 for an audit of its special education department to make sure eligible children receive proper instruction.

The Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2oxO7mO ) reported Saturday that Houston Independent School District officials want to make sure the right resources, systems and processes are in place.

A Houston Chronicle investigation, made public in 2016, revealed Texas systematically denied special education services to thousands of eligible students. The newspaper reports American Institutes for Research, or AIR, was selected from 14 companies and nonprofits to audit the services.

AIR will look at how HISD, with about 215,000 students, identifies and serves children as well as how it manages its budget and resources.

School board member Anne Sung says town hall meetings are planned Wednesday and May 17.

