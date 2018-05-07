Home TEXAS Houston Sets Single-Day Record As July 4 Rain Pummels City
Houston Sets Single-Day Record As July 4 Rain Pummels City
TEXAS
0

Houston Sets Single-Day Record As July 4 Rain Pummels City

0
0
HOUSTON TEXAS FLOODING
now viewing

Houston Sets Single-Day Record As July 4 Rain Pummels City

EPA Pruitt Resigns
now playing

Scandal-Plagued EPA Administrator Pruitt Resigns

FIREWORKS ACCIDENT MEXICO TULTEPEC
now playing

Fireworks Explosion Kills 19, Injures 31 Near Mexico City

WW 2 VETERAN OLDEST TEXAS
now playing

Bank Restores Stolen Funds To 112-Year-Old Texas Man

TROPICAL STORM
now playing

Tropical Storm Beryl In Atlantic; 2nd Named Storm Of Season

SUPREME COURT
now playing

Liberals Say Nominee Must Back Abortion Rights

THAI BOYS SOCCOR TEAM IN CAVE
now playing

Trapped In Thai Cave, Youngsters Must Grapple With Stress

alcohol consumption beer booze drinking and driving
now playing

Harlingen Commissioners Consider Restricting Alcohol Consumption Time

food bank of the rgv rio grande valley
now playing

Food Bank Issues Call For Flood Relief Volunteers

officer+involved+shooting+mgn
now playing

Texas Rangers Investigate Brownsville Police Officer Involved Shooting

circa.brightspotcdn
now playing

Trump Calls On Congress To Fix 'Insane' Immigration Laws

(AP) – The National Weather Service says the Fourth of July in Houston was the wettest on record as heavy rain inundated streets, parks and other places.

NWS meteorologist Molly Merrifield said Thursday that the official July Fourth rain total for Houston, recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport, was 4.19 inches (10.6 centimeters). But she says about 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) fell in other areas.  The prior record of 3.49 inches (8.8 centimeters) was set in 1942. Rainfall records for Houston date to 1892.  The rain mostly tapered off by Wednesday afternoon.

The weather service says the flooding was typical for Houston and didn’t come close to the devastating floods caused last year by Hurricane Harvey.  Houston cancelled its holiday concert and festival due to the rain, but not its fireworks display.

Related posts:

  1. Lyft Offers Texas Drunk Drivers 4th Of July Ride Discount
  2. Tropical Storm Beryl In Atlantic; 2nd Named Storm Of Season
  3. Statue Of Liberty Base Climber Identified
  4. New Charges For Former Brownsville Fire Chief
Related Posts
WW 2 VETERAN OLDEST TEXAS

Bank Restores Stolen Funds To 112-Year-Old Texas Man

jsalinas 0
29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi TRIED TO SELL HER KIDS

Mother Accused Of Selling Boy Has Bond Set At 100-Thousand-Dollars

jsalinas 0
Dead baby found in trunk during drug search at Texas home

Dead Baby Found In Trunk During Drug Search At Texas Home

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video