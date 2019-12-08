Houston Shooting Suspect Identified

A suspect is in custody in the shooting death of a Houston police officer. Sargent Chris Brewster was shot and killed Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call. Brewster was rushed to a hospital, but later died of his wounds. The 32-year-old officer leaves behind a wife and family.
Houston’s Police chief identified the suspected shooter as 25-year-old Arturo Solis. He was arrested at a nearby school and was armed with a semi-automatic pistol. The chief said the entire incident was captured on body camera.
