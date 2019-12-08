Houston Shooting Suspect Identified

Arturo Solis is shown in a Dec. 8, 2019 photo provided by the Houston Police Department. Houston police officer Sgt. Christopher Brewster was shot and killed Saturday evening, Dec. 7, 2019 by Solis, who had been reported for assault, authorities said. (Houston Police Department via AP)

Arturo Solis is shown in a Dec. 8, 2019 photo provided by the Houston Police Department. Houston police officer Sgt. Christopher Brewster was shot and killed Saturday evening, Dec. 7, 2019 by Solis, who had been reported for assault, authorities said. (Houston Police Department via AP)

A suspect is in custody in the shooting death of a Houston police officer. Sargent Chris Brewster was shot and killed Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call. Brewster was rushed to a hospital, but later died of his wounds. The 32-year-old officer leaves behind a wife and family.

Houston’s Police chief identified the suspected shooter as 25-year-old Arturo Solis. He was arrested at a nearby school and was armed with a semi-automatic pistol. The chief said the entire incident was captured on body camera.