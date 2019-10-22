Houston Tennis Coach To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

Federal prosecutors say a Houston tennis coach is expected to enter a guilty plea for participating in the college admissions scandal.

Court records say 62-year-old Martin Fox, president of a private tennis academy in Houston, was arrested in March and charged with giving and receiving bribes to get students into elite universities. Fox has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Federal prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of at least 21 months and a fine of 250-thousand-dollars.