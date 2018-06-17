Home TEXAS Houston Warehouse Eyed As Shelter For Immigrant Children
Houston Warehouse Eyed As Shelter For Immigrant Children
Houston Warehouse Eyed As Shelter For Immigrant Children

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN DETAINED
Houston Warehouse Eyed As Shelter For Immigrant Children

Valley Unemployment Declines For Fourth Straight Month

Authorities Work To Identify Body Buried Near San Benito

FBI Raids Edinburg Medical Clinic

Edinburg Finds New City Manager

Congressman: Youth Shelter Reflects Flawed Immigration Plan

2 Charged With Murder After 2 Bodies Found In Car

Trump Adviser Roger Stone Reveals New Meeting With Russian

Migrant Ship Passengers Represent 31 Countries

Giuliani Says Trump Could Issue Pardons After Russia Probe

Erosion Of Immigrant Protections Began With Trump Inaugural

(AP) – An agency in Texas that contracts with the federal government to house thousands of immigrant children has signed a lease to turn a Houston warehouse into a temporary shelter.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the application submitted to the state by Southwest Key Programs requests a license to hold up to 240 children.  Southwest Key operates several other facilities in Texas for children who were detained after illegally crossing the border on their own or who were separated from their parents after entering as a family.

Federal figures show nearly 2,000 children were separated from adults from April 19 to May 31.  Many facilities in the U.S. government network that house children are at or close to capacity.  Federal officials in the coming days will open a shelter in far West Texas for hundreds of children.

