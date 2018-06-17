Home TEXAS Houston Warehouse Eyed As Shelter For Immigrant Children
Houston Warehouse Eyed As Shelter For Immigrant Children
TEXAS
0

Houston Warehouse Eyed As Shelter For Immigrant Children

0
0
0615-en-immigration-cordes-1592011-640x360_1529168472135_11935903_ver1_0_640_360
now viewing

Houston Warehouse Eyed As Shelter For Immigrant Children

Europe_Migrants_Far_Right_98408
now playing

The Latest: French Far-Right Leader Against Refugee Offer

ny-1529192287-3gh45bglt2-snap-image
now playing

17 Killed In Stampede After Brawl At Crowded Caracas Club

C0E85153-FDDF-4EB8-B20A-BB623EC87A40_w1023_r1_s
now playing

Congressman: Youth Shelter Reflects Flawed Immigration Plan

actor-says-husbands-tesla-car-shot-flame
now playing

Actor Says Husband's Tesla Car Shot Flames In Traffic

636647059119364854-GetImage
now playing

Man Suspected Of Defrauding More Than 1,000 Walmart Stores

Green+Card+Detainee+Pic
now playing

Chinese Immigrant With American Family Fears Deportation

sci-academy-810×540
now playing

DC's Public Schools Go From Success Story To Cautionary Tale

35c493fe-7823-402e-ba45-f1de26bb52b1-large16x9_1280x720_80329B00PCVUE
now playing

Permian Basin In Texas To Double Crude Oil Volumes By 2023

e1c0765b112443f6a3690f90466efc84
now playing

Spain's King Gets Key To New Orleans For 300th Anniversary

front
now playing

American Greetings Apologizes For 'Baby Daddy' Card

(AP) – An agency in Texas that contracts with the federal government to house thousands of immigrant children has signed a lease to turn a Houston warehouse into a temporary shelter.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the application submitted to the state by Southwest Key Programs requests a license to hold up to 240 children.

Southwest Key operates several other facilities in Texas for children who were detained after illegally crossing the border on their own or who were separated from their parents after entering as a family.

Federal figures show nearly 2,000 children were separated from adults from April 19 to May 31.

Many facilities in the U.S. government network that house children are at or close to capacity.

Federal officials in the coming days will open a shelter in far West Texas for hundreds of children.

Related posts:

  1. Congressman: Youth Shelter Reflects Flawed Immigration Plan
  2. State Inspectors Document Numerous Health, Safety Violations At Child Shelters
  3. Feds Confirm Tornillo Tent City To House Immigrant Children
  4. Family Separations Cause A Rift Between GOP Leaders, WH
Related Posts
C0E85153-FDDF-4EB8-B20A-BB623EC87A40_w1023_r1_s

Congressman: Youth Shelter Reflects Flawed Immigration Plan

Danny Castillon 0
35c493fe-7823-402e-ba45-f1de26bb52b1-large16x9_1280x720_80329B00PCVUE

Permian Basin In Texas To Double Crude Oil Volumes By 2023

Danny Castillon 0
GREG ABBOTT GOVERNOR GRET ABBOTT TEXAS GOVERNOR

Texas Governor’s Plan After Santa Fe Shooting Meets Pushback

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video