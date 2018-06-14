How Fox’s Businesses Would Match Up With Disney And Comcast

(AP) – Competing bids from Comcast and Disney for the bulk of Fox come as the media landscape changes and content distributors get more involved in content creation.

Fox’s businesses would be a boon to both Comcast and Disney for different reasons.

Movies from Fox’s studios would help beef up Disney’s upcoming streaming service. Comcast would get a larger portfolio of cable channels including FX and National Geographic.

GBH Insights analyst Dan Ives says Comcast’s $65 billion bid, higher than what many analysts were expecting, “speaks to Comcast really wanting these key assets.”

Disney is expected to make a counter offer.

The two bids would also raise different regulatory concerns, though Tuesday’s ruling clearing AT&T’s deal for Time Warner signals that regulators might have a hard time stopping mega-mergers.