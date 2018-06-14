Home NATIONAL How Fox’s Businesses Would Match Up With Disney And Comcast
How Fox’s Businesses Would Match Up With Disney And Comcast
How Fox’s Businesses Would Match Up With Disney And Comcast

How Fox’s Businesses Would Match Up With Disney And Comcast

(AP) – Competing bids from Comcast and Disney for the bulk of Fox come as the media landscape changes and content distributors get more involved in content creation.
Fox’s businesses would be a boon to both Comcast and Disney for different reasons.
Movies from Fox’s studios would help beef up Disney’s upcoming streaming service. Comcast would get a larger portfolio of cable channels including FX and National Geographic.
GBH Insights analyst Dan Ives says Comcast’s $65 billion bid, higher than what many analysts were expecting, “speaks to Comcast really wanting these key assets.”
Disney is expected to make a counter offer.
The two bids would also raise different regulatory concerns, though Tuesday’s ruling clearing AT&T’s deal for Time Warner signals that regulators might have a hard time stopping mega-mergers.

