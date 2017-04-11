Home NATIONAL How Russian Hackers Pried Into Clinton Campaign Emails
How Russian Hackers Pried Into Clinton Campaign Emails
(AP) – Nineteen thousand lines of raw data associated with the theft of Hillary Clinton campaign emails shows how the hackers dodged strict security measures to pull it off.

Minute-by-minute logs gathered by cybersecurity company Secureworks and recently shared with The Associated Press tell the tale. It took the hackers just over a week of work to zero in on and penetrate the personal Gmail account of campaign chairman John Podesta.

One outside expert who reviewed the data said it showed how even the well-defended Clinton campaign fell prey to phishing, a basic cyberespionage technique which uses bogus emails to harvest passwords.

