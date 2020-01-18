NATIONAL

How Trump’s Impeachment Differs From A Criminal Trial

In this image from video, President Pro Tempore of the Senate Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., swears in Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as the presiding officer for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

The Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is not the typical trial you might have seen on TV. The Senate will serve in some ways as both judge and jury. The actual presiding judge is the top one in the country, Chief Justice John Roberts. Witnesses can be questioned not only by the lawyers on both sides by members of the jury. And the presiding judge can be decisively overruled. At the end of the trial, it would take a two-thirds majority of senators, 67 if all 100 are voting, to convict Trump and remove him from office.

