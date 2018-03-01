Home NATIONAL Huge Apartment Fire; Babies Tossed To Safety
Huge Apartment Fire; Babies Tossed To Safety
Huge Apartment Fire; Babies Tossed To Safety

(Decatur, GA) — A dangerous apartment fire is burning in suburban Atlanta this morning with numerous injuries reported, including several children. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue says fire crews caught babies as they were tossed to safety.

One fire captain tells WXIA-TV, “We were catching babies like footballs, literally.” At least four adults and eight children are injured. Flames and smoke billowed out of the apartment building.

The fire department says the blaze has increased in size since firefighters arrived on the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown. City buses are being brought in to give displaced residents a place to stay warm.

