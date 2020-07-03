‘Huge bummer’: July Fourth Will Test Americans’ Discipline

A movie theater is seen closed due to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Brea, Calif. California's mood has gone from optimistic to sour as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise heading into the July 4th weekend. friends. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP)–The U.S. is heading into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled, beaches and bars closed, and health authorities warning that this will be a crucial test of Americans’ self-control.

They say this could determine the trajectory of the surging coronavirus outbreak. Witháconfirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families are being urged to celebrate their independence at home. Even then, they are being told to keep their backyard cookouts small.