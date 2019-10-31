Huge Catrina In McAllen Ready For Dia De Los Muertos

A very tall Catrina is on display just in time for Dia De Los Muertos festivities in McAllen. The 36-foot tall figure is the tallest Catrina in this country and has been available for public viewing since Tuesday on the grounds of the Convention Center.

BorderReport-dot-Com says the tallest of the skeletal-like figures is a 62-foot high version in the Mexican state of Jalisco. Besides remembering loved ones at Dia Del Los Muertos cemetery ceremonies this Friday, families can also enjoy live music this Saturday at the Tecate Catrina Music Fest where 12-bands will play during the 12-hour event on the Convention Center grounds.