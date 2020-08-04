Huge Explosion Rocks Beirut With Widespread Damage, Injuries

Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

(AP) – A huge explosion rocked Beirut, inflicting injuries and damaging buildings in a large radius around the city’s port.

Lebanese Red Cross official Georges Kettaneh said there were dead and wounded, but did not have an exact figure, just saying there were hundreds of casualties. An Israeli government official says Israel “had nothing to do” with the blast.

Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group are bitter enemies, and tensions have been high following recent clashes. Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah that Israel would not hesitate to strike again if it felt it was necessary.

A civil defense official on the scene of the blast said his men had evacuated dozens to hospitals and that there were still bodies under debris.