(Reynosa, TAMPS) — Forensic investigators work to identify human remains found in Reynosa.

The human bones were found Friday buried at an abandoned property on the outskirts of Reynosa. Geovanni Barrios, president of Justicia Tamaulipas, says the anthropologists working with his organization that found the remains confirm the bone fragments are from human cadavers.

Barrios says his group is working to locate and identify as many as possible of the estimated 15-thousand people missing in the state of Tamaulipas. Barrios’ son is among those missing.