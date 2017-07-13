Home NATIONAL Human Remains Found In Search For Missing Men, 1 Victim ID’d
Human Remains Found In Search For Missing Men, 1 Victim ID'd
Human Remains Found In Search For Missing Men, 1 Victim ID’d

Human Remains Found In Search For Missing Men, 1 Victim ID’d

(AP) – Investigators say they’ve found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a news conference early Thursday morning that cadaver dogs led them to the spot on the farm in Solebury Township where they found human remains inside a 12 1/2-foot-deep (3.66-meter-deep) common grave.
The body identified was that of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro. The other remains have not yet been ID’d.
Authorities say they’re starting to look at pursuing homicide charges against a 20-year-old man who was taken into custody earlier Wednesday and whose parents own the farm.
Cosmo DiNardo is accused of trying to sell another victim’s car after he disappeared. An attorney representing DiNardo’s parents says the couple is cooperating with the investigation.

