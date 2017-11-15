Home LOCAL Human Remains Found In Search Of Edinburg Home Invasion Victim
Human Remains Found In Search Of Edinburg Home Invasion Victim
Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say they have found human remains in connection with their investigation into a deadly home invasion in rural north Edinburg last week.

Investigators served a search warrant on ranch property in rural north Mission today and brought in heavy equipment to dig the property in their effort to turn up the body of 32-year-old Jose Angel Martinez.

Martinez was killed in a vicious attack at a home at Mon Mack and Montelongo roads, during which another man was kidnapped. Sheriff’s officials say their search has turned up body parts, but they aren’t yet confirming if they’re the remains of Martinez.

Three men have been charged with capital murder in Martinez’s death and are all jailed on bonds of 1 million dollars each. Investigators believe Martinez was killed in an act of revenge.

