Human Rights Commission Expresses ‘concern’ Over Brazil

(AP) – The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has expressed “deep concern” over human rights in Brazil and says it will monitor what happens when the government of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro assumes office on Jan. 1.  The commission released a report Monday after a one-week visit to eight states in the country.

It highlighted violence suffered by indigenous people, the growing exclusion of those on the streets, a culture of impunity among police and threats against freedom of expression.  “The focus must be on the protection of life,” said commission president Margarette May Macaulay at a press conference.

Brazil is one of the countries with the highest homicide rates in the world, with 30.8 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.  Last year, an estimated 5,012 people were killed by police.

  1. Hidalgo County Commission Supports Resolution Opposing Militarizing The Border
