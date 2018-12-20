Home NATIONAL Human rights group report gains traction, Twitter hammered
Human rights group report gains traction, Twitter hammered
(AP) – A report on Twitter by the human rights group Amnesty International is gaining traction and its shares are getting punished.

The report, released earlier this week, said the social media platform has permitted a toxic online culture that allows pervasive abuse of women.

While reports from Amnesty International are not regular reading on Wall Street, the Citron Research newsletter is. On Thursday, Citron cited the report and called Twitter the “Harvey Weinstein” of social media.

Amnesty and data firm Element AI scoured through 288,000 tweets sent to almost 800 women politicians and journalists in 2017. Element calculated that 1.1 million abusive or problematic tweets were sent to those women last year, or, Amnesty says, about one every 30 seconds.

Twitter shares are down 13 percent in midday trading.

