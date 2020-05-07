Hundreds Evacuated As Wildfires Rage In Florida Panhandle

(AP) – Authorities say firefighters in the Florida Panhandle are battling wildfires that have forced some 1,600 people to evacuate from their homes. Smoke from the fires caused officials to close a stretch of Interstate 10 in both directions Thursday.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Thursday that the fire is an extremely dangerous and fast-moving situation. In Walton County, a 575-acre fire prompted about 500 people to evacuate.
Authorities there say multiple structures were lost in the fire, which was 65% contained Thursday morning. Around 1,100 residents were asked to evacuate homes in neighboring Santa Rosa County.